CCB summons actors Akul Balaji, Santhosh Kumar and ex-MLA's son in drug case

"In the drug case at Cottonpet police station, during the investigation certain information was gathered, and it was felt necessary to inquire Akul Balaji, Santhosh Kumar and Yuvaraj R V," a CCB official said in a statement. He added that notices have been issued to them to appear at CCB on Saturday at 10 am.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:18 IST
The Central Crime Branch investigating the drugs case has summoned two Kannada film actors Akul Balaji and Santhosh Kumar and a former MLAs son to appear for questioning. "In the drug case at Cottonpet police station, during the investigation certain information was gathered, and it was felt necessary to inquire Akul Balaji, Santhosh Kumar and Yuvaraj R V," a CCB official said in a statement.

He added that notices have been issued to them to appear at CCB on Saturday at 10 am. Akul Balaji, who has acted in tele-serials and a few movies, said he has received the notice.

Yuvaraj is the son of former Congress MLA R V Devaraj. The police have so far arrested nine people including film actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, RTO clerk B K Ravishankar, Rahul Thonse and a Nigerian Simon.

They are charged with consuming and supplying drugs during rave parties through drug peddlers. At least seven others involved in the case are at large including former minister Late Jeevaraj Alvas son Aditya Alva, police said.

