MP bypolls: Cong slogan, symbol on cow gets BJP angry

The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Friday demanded registration of an FIR against the Congress candidate from Sanver, where a bypoll will be held, for allegedly painting a slogan and his party symbol on a cow. An image of the cow, with the slogan 'Sanver ka Vikas, Premchand Guddu', has gone viral on social media and state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma demanded that a case be lodged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Congress candidate Guddu for the "shameful" use of "the holy cow for poll advertisement".

Guddu, meanwhile, said he had nothing to do with the act and alleged it may be the handiwork of local BJP workers to defame him. Sub Inspector Manoj Kataria of Sanver police station said a search for the animal had proved futile and claimed it may be from some other area.

Priyanshu Jain, president of the local unit of the outfit People for Animals said he had approached police on the issue. Sanver is among the 28 Assembly seats which will require bypolls, though no date has been fixed as yet for them.

Guddu is pitted against MP minister Tulsiram Silawat, who joined the BJP from the Congress, in Sanver.