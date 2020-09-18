Alliance with BJP strong, Cong trying to mislead farmers on farm bills: JJP's Digvijay Chautala

JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala on Friday asserted the party's coalition with the BJP in Haryana is going strong and said there is mutual trust between the two allies. He also accused the opposition Congress of trying to mislead farmers on the issue of farm bills.

Talking to reporters after his elder brother and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, Digvijay Chautala said the Jannayak Janta Party wants an inquiry into the alleged lathicharge on farmers in Kurukshetra's Pipli last week. The farmers were protesting against three farm ordinances promulgated by the Union government.

Three bills -- 'The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill', 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill', and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill' -- to replace the ordinances were introduced in Parliament on Monday. All three have been passed in Lok Sabha. Digvijay Chautala had on Thursday apologised for the alleged lathicharge on farmers.

Asked if the JJP was facing any pressure in its alliance with the BJP in the wake of the recent developments, Digvijay Chautala said, "Our tie-up is strong." "Our responsibility is to ensure that farmers' crops are procured as per the MSP and we will ensure this in the upcoming procurement season. The biggest issue is the MSP. It is our commitment to farmers that we will not allow their crops to be procured below the minimum support price," he said. Farmers in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab have repeatedly taken to the streets against the farm bills, which they have dubbed as "anti-farmer".

They have expressed apprehension that the passage of these bills would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system and leave the farming community at the "mercy" of big corporates. On the meeting between Khattar and Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala said the two held discussions on a range of issues, including the steps to be taken to ensure smooth crop procurement in the upcoming season and the alleged lathicharge.

"We want an inquiry into the lathicharge. We want action to be taken against those who lathicharged the farmers," he said. Asked about Home Minister Anil Vij's statement denying any lathicharge, Digvijay Chautala said, "There is evidence in this regard which has been captured by cameras of the media and we believe that." "Moreover, I met a farmer who said he was hit by police with a baton on his foot," he added.

In response to another question, Digvijay Chautala said, "There is mutual trust between the two allies (JJP and BJP). I am hopeful that no injustice will be done." Digvijay Chautala hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party and some other elements are trying to "spread falsehood" and mislead farmers on the issue of farm bills. "A false impression is being created that the MSP mechanism will be dismantled. If any farmer feels that the price he is getting in the open market is below the MSP, he can always sell his crop in mandis where the MSP is guaranteed," he said.

He also attacked senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, saying, "Hooda is hand in glove with the middlemen who loot farmers. They are financing this entire agitation. Congress should stop misleading the farmers. We will expose them soon." In a tweet on Thursday, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at Dushyant Chautala, saying he should have at least enacted the "drama" of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union cabinet as the food processing industries minister. In a tweet earlier on Friday, he said, "Don't have tea-samosa meetings with Khattar, resign in the interest of farmers and labourers. Don't enjoy the fruits of power, but come forward and apply balm on the wounds of farmers otherwise farmers-labourers-Arhitiyas (commission agents) will never forgive you." On Harsimrat Kaur's resignation, Digvijay Chautala said the decision to resign from the Union cabinet was taken by her and her party. Even though the Chautalas and Badals share close ties, there is no pressure on the JJP to walk out of its alliance with the BJP.