DYFI protests across Kerala, wants Union Minister to quit

"In the recent gold smuggling case, V Muraleedharan, the BJP and the BJP-aligned media were trying to establish that the baggage in which the smuggled gold was found was not a diplomatic one," national president of DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI-M, Mohammed Riyas said. "When the probe team investigates the role of BJP, they are trying to derail it by raising baseless allegations," Riyas said after inaugurating the protest in front of theGeneral Post Office (GPO) here.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:23 IST
The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday staged protests across Kerala, demanding Union Minister V Muraleedharan's resignation in the gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage. The DYFI alleged the Union Minister of State for External Affairs was trying to derail the probe into the case.

The protests across the state were held in front of Central government offices. "In the recent gold smuggling case, V Muraleedharan, the BJP and the BJP-aligned media were trying to establish that the baggage in which the smuggled gold was found was not a diplomatic one," national president of DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI-M, Mohammed Riyas said.

"When the probe team investigates the role of BJP, they are trying to derail it by raising baseless allegations," Riyas said after inaugurating the protest in front of the general Post Office (GPO) here. The CPI(M) had earlier lashed out at Muraleedharan for his stand in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels and said he should be questioned by the probe agencies and sought his resignation.

The Left party had said that the Finance Ministry Monday informed the Parliament that the gold was smuggled through diplomatic baggage and the same was informed to the External Affairs ministry. "Muraleedharan does not have the right to remain in the post of the union minister after the Finance Ministry had in July itself informed the External Affairs ministry that the gold was smuggled in diplomatic baggage. If he refuses to resign, the Prime Minister should oust him," CPI(M) state secretariat had said in a statement.

During multiple occasions, Muraleedharan had told the media that the baggage was not a diplomatic one. The Customs department had on July 5 seized diplomatic baggage with 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore, and has arrested several people including former employees of the UAE Consulate. The NIA and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating the case.

