Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus, backers seek to block speeches at UN rights body

Some people have been taken into custody in compliance with the legal procedural code.” The debate, during which several European Union countries spoke out in favor of the speakers and decried rights violations in Belarus, came as the 47-member-nation council prepared to vote on a resolution presented by Germany that raises concerns about torture, “arbitrary deprivations of life,” and sexual and gender-based violence linked to the August 9 presidential election. The resolution also cited alleged intimidation, harassment and detention of opponents of Lukashenko's government before and after the election.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:30 IST
Belarus, backers seek to block speeches at UN rights body
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A representative of Belarus, backed by Russia, China and Venezuela, tried and failed to limit speeches as the UN's top human rights body held an urgent debate Friday on alleged rights violations by Belarusian authorities under President Alexander Lukashenko. The president of the Human Rights Council put an end to the repeated interruptions of speakers by the four countries — which in essence argued a breach of procedural rules.

Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, the Austrian ambassador in Geneva, allowed speakers who included Lukashenko's main election challenger to continue decrying a string of alleged rights violations in Belarus. "The council's consideration of the recent events in Belarus is timely," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in remarks delivered by her deputy.

"Peaceful mass demonstrations have continued to contest the declared result of last month's presidential elections." "We are witnessing thousands of arrests. Hundreds of reports of torture and other ill-treatment, including sexual violence and the reported torture of children," Bachelet's statement said, referring to a police crackdown on post-election protests as well as alleged actions from a decade ago. "Excellencies, it is vital for the future of Belarus to break these cycles of increasing repression and violence." In a dramatic conflict at the normally staid Human Rights Council, Belarus' ambassador, Yury Ambrazevich, took the floor to insist that allowing UN human rights advocates and other speakers to address the council violated the rules, arguing that only national envoys should be allowed to speak. The council president overrode the objections.

Ambrazevich broke in briefly seconds after Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the former English teacher who placed second to Lukashenko in the disputed presidential election, said in a video message that peaceful protesters were being deliberately beaten and raped in Belarus while some "have been found dead." "We request that the intervention by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya be stopped," the Belarusian ambassador said, referring to the opposition leader and her remarks. Council president Tichy-Fisslberger brushed off the appeal, and the former presidential candidate finished her statement.

Ambrazevich, in his more elaborate response, shot back, faulting the "mass media and social networks" for showing a "lopsided picture of reality presented by the losers in the elections." "We deny the unfounded accusations of sexual violence against protesters. There is no official record of this. There is no confirmation also of claims that people disappeared in association with the protests," he said. "As with regards to political detentions, this has not taken place. Some people have been taken into custody in compliance with the legal procedural code." The debate, during which several European Union countries spoke out in favor of the speakers and decried rights violations in Belarus, came as the 47-member-nation council prepared to vote on a resolution presented by Germany that raises concerns about torture, "arbitrary deprivations of life," and sexual and gender-based violence linked to the August 9 presidential election.

The resolution also cited alleged intimidation, harassment and detention of opponents of Lukashenko's government before and after the election. The autocratic Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet republic for 26 years, was declared the winner, but opposition activists have challenged the election as rigged. The European Union and the US government have called the vote neither free nor fair and urged the government to enter a dialogue with the opposition as post-election protests continue.

The German resolution wants Bachelet to look into recent violations and report back to the council by year-end. That would entail a relatively fast-track response for the often deliberate and slow-moving council. Germany's move suggested speed was among its priorities.

The resolution stops short of seeking more onerous, in-depth measures in the council's arsenal, such as deploying a fact-finding mission or assembling a panel of experts to examine the situation. The text cites allegations of "torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by law enforcement and prison officials." It calls on Belarus authorities to "cease the use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrators" and stop arbitrary arrests on political grounds and release all political prisoners, journalists and others detained around the election cycle.

A resolution setting up the urgent debate was adopted Monday on a 25-2 vote with 20 abstentions. Many European nations voted in favor and many African nations abstained.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

23 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 2,488 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261. Of the 23 fatalities, three each were from Gurgaon and Panchkula. Two each ...

Powers vested under AFSPA exceeded during Amshipora operation: PRO Defence Srinagar

The inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded, said PRO Defence, Srinagar adding that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded. According to an official release, the inquiry ...

Pune: Liquor shop sealed for violating outbreak norms

A liquor shop was sealed by Punecivic authorities after patrons were found violating socialdistancing and mask norms, an official said on FridayThe liquor outlet is located in Shivajinagar area andwas sealed under Maharashtra COVID-19 Preve...

1,100 indigenous PPE kit manufacturers developed by Government so far

From zero manufacturers in March 2020, 1100 indigenous manufacturers of Personal protective equipment PPE kits have been developed by the Government till date, most of them being from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises MSME sector. Accord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020