Trump to award Kuwaiti emir U.S. Legion of Merit -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:25 IST
Trump to award Kuwaiti emir U.S. Legion of Merit -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will award the U.S. Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the White House said in a statement on Friday, saying it was the first time the honor has been given since 1991.

The emir arrived in the United States in July to complete his medical treatment, the Kuwaiti state news agency said at the time, adding the 91-year-old emir was in stable condition.

The emir's eldest son, Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, will accept the award on behalf of his father at a private ceremony, the White House added. Separately, the White House said Trump would greet the emir's eldest son on Friday.

