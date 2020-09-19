Left Menu
ECI to set up national database to track status of ex-gratia payments

The Election commission of India (ECI) is planning to set up a national-level database to track the status of ex-gratia payments to those who got injured or lost their lives while polling or poll-related duty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Election commission of India (ECI) is planning to set up a national-level database to track the status of ex-gratia payments to those who got injured or lost their lives while polling or poll-related duty.

Along with the national-level database, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states have also been asked by the ECI to track all such claims, in an attempt to ensure they are not delayed. "ECI is looking to set up a national database to track settlements of the ex-gratia payments for those who lose their lives or get injured while performing election-related duty," sources from ECI told ANI.

The move has been fast-tracked after the case of Pramila Devi, wife of late Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, Ramesh Kumar, resurfaced. In 2002, during the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Kumar had succumbed to injuries following a terrorist attack. Recently, the late jawan's wife, Pramila Devi, through an email to the ECI had stated that she was yet to receive Rs 5 lakh as an ex-gratia payment, to which she was rightfully entitled.

Following her letter, the Commission acted immediately to get the sum remitted to her without any further delay and later also transferred Rs 15 lakhs to her account. Shaken up by this, the Election Commission had then directed state CEOs to keenly check whether any such cases were still pending in their respective jurisdictions, according to the sources. (ANI)

