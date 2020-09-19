Left Menu
22 Cong workers booked for 'blackening' official's face in MP

"After the protesters smeared black colour on the SDM's face, 22 Congress workers, including Bunty Patel, have been booked," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Agrawal said. Offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and others was registered against them.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:09 IST
A case has been registered against 22 Congress workers in connection with the incident in which the face of a senior district official was allegedly blackened during a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, police said on Saturday. The action was taken after Congress leader Bunty Patel smeared black colour on the face of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) C P Patel during the protest held at Chaurai town on Friday to seek compensation for damages caused by the recent floods.

A purported video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. "After the protesters smeared black colour on the SDM's face, 22 Congress workers, including Bunty Patel, have been booked," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Agrawal said.

Offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and others was registered against them. Provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 were also invoked, he said, adding that the action was taken based on a complaint by the SDM.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the Congress distanced itself from the incident. "The Congress has been holding protests to draw the administration's attention towards the problems being faced by common people and farmers in the flood-hit areas. But Bunty Patel did so at his personal level," district Congress office-bearer Anand Bakhshi said.

BJP's district unit chief Vivek Sahu condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the Congress leaders involved in it. The administration officials also submitted a memorandum to the district authorities demanding strict action against the accused, said Atul Singh, a member of Prashasnik Adhikari Sangh.

