Drug case: Actors, former corporator appear before CCB for questioning

Former city corporator, Yuvraj R V, actor Santosh Kumar and Kannada anchor Akul Balaji on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials who are investigating the drugs case. Three different police inspectors and their team interrogated them separately, official sources said.

The interrogation began at around 10 am and went on till about 5 pm and they have gathered information from them, they said. CCB officials on Friday had said that during the investigation into the drugs case at Cottonpet police station, certain information was gathered, and it was felt necessary to question Akul Balaji, Santhosh Kumar and former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator Yuvaraj R V.

Yuvraj R V is also the son of former MLA, R V Devraj. Speaking to reporters ahead of appearing before the CCB, Akul Balaji said he will cooperate with the inquiry, because things are happening for a good cause.

"...why should I fear when I have done nothing wrong," he said. Responding to a question, Balaji said he had only "hi-bye" friendship with Vaibhav Jain, one of the accused in the case.

Actor Santosh too said he knew Vaibhav Jain in connection with renting out his property for events, but had nothing to do with the drug case, and neither he had any information about Jain's involvement in drugs. According to Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with drug peddling and substance abuse case and "trap has been laid" to nab others involved.

CCB police investigation into the drugs case has led to arrests of prominent people including actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and high-end party planner Viren Khanna among others.