Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug case: Actors, former corporator appear before CCB for questioning

Former city corporator, Yuvraj R V, actor Santosh Kumar and Kannada anchor Akul Balaji on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials who are investigating the drugs case.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 18:05 IST
Drug case: Actors, former corporator appear before CCB for questioning

Former city corporator, Yuvraj R V, actor Santosh Kumar and Kannada anchor Akul Balaji on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials who are investigating the drugs case. Three different police inspectors and their team interrogated them separately, official sources said.

The interrogation began at around 10 am and went on till about 5 pm and they have gathered information from them, they said. CCB officials on Friday had said that during the investigation into the drugs case at Cottonpet police station, certain information was gathered, and it was felt necessary to question Akul Balaji, Santhosh Kumar and former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator Yuvaraj R V.

Yuvraj R V is also the son of former MLA, R V Devraj. Speaking to reporters ahead of appearing before the CCB, Akul Balaji said he will cooperate with the inquiry, because things are happening for a good cause.

"...why should I fear when I have done nothing wrong," he said. Responding to a question, Balaji said he had only "hi-bye" friendship with Vaibhav Jain, one of the accused in the case.

Actor Santosh too said he knew Vaibhav Jain in connection with renting out his property for events, but had nothing to do with the drug case, and neither he had any information about Jain's involvement in drugs. According to Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with drug peddling and substance abuse case and "trap has been laid" to nab others involved.

CCB police investigation into the drugs case has led to arrests of prominent people including actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and high-end party planner Viren Khanna among others.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat's resignation over farm sector bills bold, historic stand: Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday described the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet as bold, historic and a principled stand, and said the Akalis could never be a party to anything whic...

Uttarakhand govt orders action against private labs giving 'wrong' virus reports

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered stern action against Dehradun private labs in giving wrong coronavirus test reports. Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava to take stringent act...

Outbreak: National Health Mission staff go on strike in C'garh

Contractual employees of the National Health Mission NHM in Chhattisgarh went on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding regularisation of service. The move would hit health services in the state which is struggling with rising number of...

Ashwin, Rahane bring lot of strength, experience in DC: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the addition of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Ajinkya Rahane has brought a lot of experience and strength in the squad. DC will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020