Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha witnesses clash between treasury benches, Congress members over PMNRF, PM CARES Fund

The Lok Sabha on Thursday saw charges and counter-charges between the ruling BJP and Congress concerning PM CARES Fund and PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) during a debate on a bill that relaxes provisions of the specified Acts relating to direct taxes and indirect taxes due to impact of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:22 IST
Lok Sabha witnesses clash between treasury benches, Congress members over PMNRF, PM CARES Fund
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in Lok Sabha on Saturday. [Photo/ LS TV]. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Thursday saw charges and counter-charges between the ruling BJP and Congress concerning PM CARES Fund and PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) during a debate on a bill that relaxes provisions of the specified Acts relating to direct taxes and indirect taxes due to impact of COVID-19. The allegations were levelled by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also later asking questions from Congress. She also objected to "Himachal ka chokra" remark of Congress leader Ahdir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Both Chowdhury and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi sought to target the government after Thakur alleged links of "one family" with several trusts. Sitharman said that funds had been given from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

"Congress has a laundry list of questions to answer. We raise questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation because the Congress party's deeds demand the question," Sitharaman said while replying to debate on Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020. The bill was later passed by the House. On Wednesday the House had witnessed four adjournments over Thakur's remarks during the introduction of the bill.

Sitharaman said Congress should not indulge "in rumour-mongering". Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that questions that BJP members were asking about PMNRF should be asked about organisations seen close to the saffron party.

He also said that PMNRF had been used by the Modi government to provide relief to victims of calamities and now it is seeing the issue from political glasses as PM CARES Fund has been set up. He claimed that Chinese companies had made contributions to PM CARES Fund, set up in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, while Thakur also alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received contributions from China.

Sitharaman said Companies Act did not prohibit the government from launching a new corpus for relief purposes. "Questions have been raised as to why a second fund is needed. The Companies Bill was passed in 2013 during the UPA regime. In its original Schedule 7 Section 135 (IX), it was written that contribution can be made to the PMNRF or any other fund set up by the central government or the state governments for the socio-economic development and relief and funds for SC/ST, women etc," Sitharaman said.

"The visionary leadership of UPA had included these provisions and not us. Further, the UPA deleted the state government's funds in February 2014," she added. Thakur said PM-CARES Fund has been registered under relevant provisions of law, unlike PMNRF which is still not registered.

He targeted Congress and said provisions of PMNRF provided that President of Indian National Congress will be its member. Thakur also took strong exception to "Himachal ka chokra" remarks about him. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th-minute penalty, awa...

Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan divisions Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the d...

None of our batsmen carried on for us: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put i...

Sikkim to reopen for tourists from October 10

The Sikkim government has allowed hotels, homestays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October 10, officials said on Saturday. The Himalayan state has also decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020