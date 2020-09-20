Trump says he is approving TikTok Oracle deal

Trump says he is approving TikTok Oracle dealReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 02:57 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said he will approve a deal that will allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States after threatening to ban the Chinese-owned app in August.
He told reporters at the White House he was giving the deal with Oracle "my blessing" and that it had addressed U.S. national security concerns. About 100 million Americans use TikTok and U.S. officials have expressed concern about user data and the potential for China to access that data.
