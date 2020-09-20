Thai protesters on march, say to present letter for king
Thousands of protesters set off on a march in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Sunday, saying that they would present their demands in a letter for King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The king is not currently in Thailand.Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-09-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 06:59 IST
Thousands of protesters set off on a march in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Sunday, saying that they would present their demands in a letter for King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The protesters have said they want the removal of former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister, a new constitution and reforms to curb the powers of the monarchy.
One of the protest leaders, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, told the crowd that instead of marching to Government House as previously planned, they would now hand a letter to the king's Privy Council. The Royal Palace was not immediately available for comment. The king is not currently in Thailand.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangkok
- Thailand
- Maha Vajiralongkorn
- Prayuth Chanocha
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Thailand: Once China's friend now stalls defence deal, cancels massive infra project
Badminton-Thailand opt out of Thomas & Uber Cup due to COVID-19 issues
Thailand's oldest hippo celebrates birthday with fruit and song
Thailand withdraws from Thomas and Uber Cups
Thailand tests nearly 600 people exposed to mystery coronavirus case