H D Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands. Naidu remarked that he is a "good addition to our House".PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 09:19 IST
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. This is the first time that the JD(S) leader has become a member of the Upper House since 1996.
When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for oath-taking by newly elected members. After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands.
Naidu remarked that he is a "good addition to our House". "Former prime minister and one of the senior-most leaders of our country has come to our House," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Deve Gowda
- Venkaiah Naidu
- Upper House
- Rajya Sabha
- Karnataka
- Kannada
ALSO READ
Day to thank teachers who prevented academic disruption amid COVID pandemic: Venkaiah Naidu
Ethiopia's upper house rules Tigray regional vote unconstitutional
VP Venkaiah Naidu undergoes COVID-19 test ahead of monsoon session
HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
Former PM Deve Gowda, CM Yediyurappa greet PM Modi on his birthday