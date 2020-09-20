Left Menu
BJP worker killed in clash with TMC over Vishwakarma Puja celebrations: Police

The clash broke out in the district's Sabang area on Saturday night over Vishwakarma Puja celebrations, leading to indiscriminate hurling of country-made bombs, one of which caused the death of Dipak Mondal (40), they said. The incident also led to tension in neighbouring Moyna in East Midnapore district, where Mondal resided, the police said.

PTI | Tamluk(Wb) | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:33 IST
BJP worker killed in clash with TMC over Vishwakarma Puja celebrations: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A BJP worker was killed in a clash allegedly with members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, triggering tension in the area, police said on Sunday. The clash broke out in the district's Sabang area on Saturday night over Vishwakarma Puja celebrations, leading to indiscriminate hurling of country-made bombs, one of which caused the death of Dipak Mondal (40), they said.

The incident also led to tension in neighbouring Moyna in East Midnapore district, where Mondal resided, the police said. Police teams are camping at Sabang and Moyna, four km apart, to tackle the situation, an official said.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that since Mondal was an influential voice in the area, he was killed in a planned manner by TMC workers. BJP members staged protests over Mondal's death at both the places, seeking immediate arrest of those involved in his killing.

The local TMC leadership claimed that despite being a resident of Moyna, Mondal had gone to Sabang to foment trouble. The bombs Mondal were carrying exploded, causing his death, the TMC leaders said.

Police said they are investigating the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

