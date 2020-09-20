Left Menu
'Constructive destruction' of Hindu temples on in AP, alleges YSRC rebel MP in Lok Sabha

YSR Congress rebel member in Lok Sabha K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has alleged that there was a "constructive destruction" of Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh and sought that a 'dharmic' commission be established to address the issue.

2020-09-20
YSR Congress rebel member in Lok Sabha K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has alleged that there was a "constructive destruction" of Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh and sought that a 'dharmic' commission be established to address the issue. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour on Saturday, he said, "In Andhra Pradesh, as of now, a constructive destruction is happening with regard to Hindu temples. So, let there be a commission, a dharmic commission or a Hindu commission, in line with Christian minorities or Muslim minorities to address the issue." Raju sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in this regard, saying, "Only a 'karmayogi' shall address this issue". Otherwise, atrocities are going on in our state, the rebel YSR Congress leader said.

Though Hindus are a majority, "we are being treated like a minority", he charged. The MP from Narsapuram also alleged that age-old rules in the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala near Tirupati were being altered for the sake of one individual.

"They are changing the rules of the Hindu temples for the sake of one individual. This issue has to be addressed," Raju said. It was an oblique reference to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Chairman Y V Subba Reddy's statement that as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy need not sign the mandatory declaration, affirming faith in Lord Venkateswara, while visiting the temple on the Tirumala Hills.

Non-Hindus are, as per rules, required to sign the declaration to visit the temple. When contacted YSR Congress party floor leader in Lok Sabha Midhun Reddy said whatever he said about temple destruction in Andhra Pradesh is totally false and part of his agenda.

Midhun said the party has already requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for Krishna Raju's disqualification from the House.

