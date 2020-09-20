Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha

The government is actively considering to move privilege motion against three to four MPs, including the floor leader of a party, the source said. The Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed unruly scenes with members throwing papers at Harivansh, who was presiding the House during the passage of the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:24 IST
BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Indian Parliament (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties is likely to escalate over the Sunday ruckus in Rajya Sabha as the BJP is considering moving privilege motion against several opposition MPs, accused of unruly behaviour in the House during the passage of two farm bills. The development comes after 12 opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which the bills were passed in the House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings.

Soon after opposition parties gave the notice, several Union ministers rushed to the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and discussed with him the entire episode of unruly behaviour and ruckus allegedly created by opposition MPs, a source said. The government is actively considering to move privilege motion against three to four MPs, including the floor leader of a party, the source said.

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed unruly scenes with members throwing papers at Harivansh, who was presiding the House during the passage of the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. Opposition members were seen standing on officials' tables and even broke the mike in front of the chair as they alleged that their demand for a division of votes on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee was overruled.

The bills were passed through voice votes amid the din caused by opposition protests. The parties that have submitted the notice against the Deputy Chairman include the Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPI(M), Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC issues show cause notice to Kerala Chief Secretary over snake bite inside classroom

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has issued a notice to the Kerala Chief Secretary and asked to show cause why compensation of Rs 2 lakh should not be recommended for a minor student who died after a snake bite in a classroom due t...

Bareilly to have textile park soon: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Bareilly will soon have a textile park. According to an official statement, the CM said all hurdles in this regard have been removed and the work is likely to commence soon. ...

Two key farm bills get Parliament nod; Oppn creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha; SAD unmoved despite PM's assurance on MSP

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed l...

Bahrain says it foils "terrorist attack" backed by Iran - media

Bahrain said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya and a local Bahraini newspaper reported, both citing Bahrains interior ministry.Bahrain, host to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020