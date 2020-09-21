Amid protest against suspension of eight Opposition MPs, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10:36 am

Amid the continuous protest by the Opposition members over the suspension of eight MPs, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 10:36 am on Monday. This is the second adjournment of the Upper House, earlier it had been adjourned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu till 10 am after announcing the one-week suspension of TMC's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, INC's Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for unruly behaviour with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman yesterday.

Meanwhile, BJP MP V Muraleedharan demanded that the members who had been suspended leave the Upper House and not take part in its proceedings. "The suspended members have no right to be in the House. The House cannot function with the presence of non-members," Muraleedharan said.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh too said, "I urge the members named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman to not take part in the House proceedings." Earlier, Naidu had also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Deputy Chairman Harivansh saying that it is "not admissible under the rules".

The Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm Bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over. Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote. (ANI)