Suspension of 8 MPs unfortunate, will fight against "fascist" govt: Mamata Banerjee

Terming the suspension of eight MPs from Rajya Sabha for one week as "unfortunate", West Bengal Chief Minister and founder Chairperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her party will fight against the "fascist" government in Parliament and on the streets.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:00 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister and founder Chairperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Terming the suspension of eight MPs from Rajya Sabha for one week as "unfortunate", West Bengal Chief Minister and founder Chairperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her party will fight against the "fascist" government in Parliament and on the streets. "Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets. #BJPKilledDemocracy," Banerjee tweeted.

TMC accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of murdering democracy by "ruthlessly silencing all the opposition leaders" in Rajya Sabha. "Absolutely unbelievable! @BJP4India MURDERED democracy by ruthlessly silencing all the opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha yesterday. Citizens of the nation, raise your voice before we're completely under @narendramodi ji's dictatorship! #BJPKilledDemocracy," TMC said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha MP and National President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the centre is "taking away the right to vote upon" Bills. "What happened in Rajya Sabha is an absolute contempt of Parliamentary proceedings. "Pro-farmer" ordinances by @narendramodi Ji's Govt are not just fundamentally flawed, but now the Centre is taking away the right to even vote upon them! All one can say is #BJPKilledDemocracy," he said in a tweet.

The reactions came after eight Opposition members were suspended on Monday from the Rajya Sabha for one week for creating a ruckus on Sunday during the discussion on agriculture reform Bills. There are two TMC MPs, Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, in the list of suspended members. The other MPs who have been suspended are Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Indian National Congress' (INC) Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote. (ANI)

