Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar condemns heckling of RS dy chairman

The heckling of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House during the passage of farm bills has "hurt" the prestige of Bihar, and people of the state will give a befitting reply to this, the leaders of the state's ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:25 IST
Nitish Kumar condemns heckling of RS dy chairman

The heckling of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the House during the passage of farm bills has "hurt" the prestige of Bihar, and people of the state will give a befitting reply to this, the leaders of the state's ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance said on Monday.  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said whatever happened in Rajya Sabha on Sunday was very wrong and the more it is condemned, the less it would be.  He was speaking at a virtual programme attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone of nine highway projects and inaugurated optical fibre internet service.  State's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said people of Bihar, which is going to the assembly polls soon, will give a befitting reply.  Harivansh is a respected person in Bihar and across the country, and this incident has hurt the state's pride, he said. Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny

After a heated debate, Rajya Sabha passed the two bills amid a bedlam as some opposition members, ignoring the COVID-19 protocol, charged towards the podium of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, flung the rule book at him and tore official papers

They yanked his microphone and heckled him over their demand for a division of vote on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee.PTI KR DVDV

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Assure farmers that MSP system will continue: PM Narendra Modi

I want to assure every farmer that the system of providing minimum support price MSP will continue as earlier, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Prime Minister said this after inaugurating nine infrastructure development proj...

Bulgarian court jails two men for life for 2012 bus bombing

A Bulgarian court sentenced two men to life imprisonment without parole on Monday over a 2012 bus bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian driver at a Black Sea airport.The Specialised Criminal Court found Meliad Farah, 39,...

Briton, Aussie killed in Solomon Islands by WWII bomb blast

Two men from Britain and Australia who were working in the Solomon Islands to locate bombs left behind from World War II have died after one of the bombs exploded, authorities said Monday. The Norwegian Peoples Aid agency said the men were ...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of the 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020