Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict: Rupa Ganguly
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament Rupa Ganguly on Monday alleged that the Mumbai film industry "kills people" and makes them "drug addict".ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:35 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of Parliament Rupa Ganguly on Monday alleged that the Mumbai film industry "kills people" and makes them "drug addict". "Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman, but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent. It does not take action," Ganguly told ANI.
"Why the Bollywood is silent over the sexual harassment charges levelled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap? Why Mumbai Police is not taking any action against Anurag Kashyap?" she asked. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's lawyer on Monday rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levelled against his client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".
Actor Payal Ghosh had accused the Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. (ANI)
