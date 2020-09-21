Left Menu
Ashok Chavan meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar over Maratha reservation

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Monday over Maratha reservation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:29 IST
Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Monday over Maratha reservation. "A petition has to be filed in Supreme Court for vacating its interim order (on Maratha reservation). The Chief Minister has discussed the matter with senior leaders," Chavan said while speaking to the reporters here.

Speaking about the Agriculture Bills and Congress' stand, Chavan stated, "Congress' stand is very clear, the Bills are against the farmers hence Congress is against those Bills. These Bills are being opposed to in various parts of India." Chavan also spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the sate, as Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected in the country. He said that the situation is really bad hence imposing a lockdown is one of the solutions to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

