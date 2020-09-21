Left Menu
Farm bills anti-farmer, will lead to famine: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the two farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha would deprive farmers of minimum support price (MSP) and will lead to famine in the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:20 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the two farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha would deprive farmers of minimum support price (MSP) and will lead to famine in the country. All opposition parties should come together and fight these bills tooth and nail, said Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo.

"Even as the country is reeling under COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre is trying to create famine through these farm bills," she claimed while addressing a press conference. "The Centre has done nothing to control the price rise of essential commodities. It is bulldozing these two anti- farmer legislations. These bills will lead to food crisis as farmers will not get MSP," Banerjee said.

Two key farm bills, dubbed by the government as the biggest reform in agriculture, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny..

