Ba N'Daou named interim Mali president, junta leader named VP

Ba N'Daou named interim Mali president, junta leader named VPReuters | Bamako | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:25 IST
Former Mali defence minister and retired colonel Ba N'Daou was named interim president on Monday while the leader of the junta that seized power last month was appointed vice president, state television announced.
Mali's ruling junta has come under intense pressure from its West African neighbours to return power to civilians following the Aug. 18 coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. West African leaders insisted last week that the interim president, who will oversee an 18-month transition period, be a civilian, while signalling they would accept a soldier as vice president.
N'Daou and Goita were appointed by a group electors chosen by the junta.
