Waiting for high command's directive to undertake cabinet expansion: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that he was waiting for the high command's directive to undertake the much awaited expansion of his cabinet. "...I'm waiting.. as soon as I hear from them (high command), I will do it," he told reporters in response to a query on whether he has got any directions from the high command for the cabinet expansion.

The Chief Minister, who was keen on undertaking the exercise before the monsoon session of the state legislature that began today, had said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda last week that he expected directions from them in a couple of days. He had even hinted about the possibility of a reshuffle by stating that things would depend on what the party leadership decides.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for 77-year-old Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants. While several of the old guard are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, those who defected from the Congress and JD(S) like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for slots.

The cabinet currently has 28 members, and six berths are still vacant. Meanwhile, there are also strong speculations about a possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappa's age.

However it has been rejected by senior party leaders like BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Minister R Ashoka, among others.