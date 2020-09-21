Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Mali colonel Ndaw named interim president, junta leader VP

They will be sworn in on Friday, Goita said on state television. Regional leaders had demanded that the interim president and prime minister be civilians, while signalling they would accept a soldier as vice president so long as he is ineligible to replace the president.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:28 IST
Former Mali colonel Ndaw named interim president, junta leader VP
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Mali defence minister and retired colonel Bah Ndaw was named interim president on Monday while the leader of the junta that seized power last month, Colonel Assimi Goita, was appointed vice president, Goita said in a statement. Mali's ruling junta has come under intense pressure from leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to return power to civilians following the Aug. 18 coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

It was unclear whether the arrangement would satisfy ECOWAS, which last week threatened to step up economic sanctions and impose a total embargo on landlocked Mali if its conditions were not met. An ECOWAS spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. A delegation led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is due to visit Mali on Wednesday.

ECOWAS leaders, and Mali's partners including France and the United States, are nervous the coup will set a dangerous precedent, and undermine a fight against Islamist militants across the Sahel region. Ndaw and Goita were appointed by a group of 17 electors chosen by the junta to oversee an 18-month transition leading up to fresh elections. They will be sworn in on Friday, Goita said on state television.

Regional leaders had demanded that the interim president and prime minister be civilians, while signalling they would accept a soldier as vice president so long as he is ineligible to replace the president. Goita did not say whether the vice president would remain next-in-line to the presidency as stipulated in a transitional charter approved in multi-party talks earlier this month.

Ndaw served as an aide to Mali's former military ruler Moussa Traore, the head of Mali's air force and defence minister under Keita in 2014. Leaders of the M5-RFP coalition that organised mass protests against Keita before the coup - and has since feuded with the junta about the military's role in the transition - signalled support for Ndaw.

"He is a man of principle, a loyalist, a man of faith and a nationalist who loves his country. He is not manipulable," said Nouhoum Togo, an M5-RFP spokesman, who worked for Ndaw at the defence ministry. Togo added that he hoped the prime minister be an M5-RFP member.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canada police say six ricin-laced letters sent to U.S., including White House

Canadian police on Monday searched an apartment in a Montreal suburb linked to the woman arrested for sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said. U.S....

Colombians try to revive mass protest against government, police violence

Colombias largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were in...

Adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19: J-K official

Amid rise coronavirus cases in Jammu, a top government official on Monday directed heads of departments to adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19, besides monitoring the situation round-the-clock. Financial Commissioner, Health a...

Arians not concerned by Gronk's lack of production

Rob Gronkowski has only two catches for 11 yards through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first two games, but coach Bruce Arians isnt concerned about the tight ends lack of production in the passing game. Gronkowski, 31, was only targeted once and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020