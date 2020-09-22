Left Menu
Oxygen-supported beds, ICUs should be increased: Gehlot

At a review meeting at his residence, the chief minister said people come from for treatment in Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur and Ajmer divisional headquarters. Along with strengthening the medical system there, 1,000 oxygen-supported beds, ICU and ventilators should be increased in Jaipur on priority, he said in a statement Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora said due to continuous efforts, the department had been successful in controlling mortality rate.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-09-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 00:14 IST
Ashok Gehlot directed on Monday that the number of oxygen-supported beds, ICU and ventilators should be increased in view of the coronavirus situation. At a review meeting at his residence, the chief minister said people come from for treatment in Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur and Ajmer divisional headquarters.

Along with strengthening the medical system there, 1,000 oxygen-supported beds, ICU and ventilators should be increased in Jaipur on priority, he said in a statement Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora said due to continuous efforts, the department had been successful in controlling mortality rate. The case fatality rate in September has been less than 0.9 per cent and it was less than 1 per cent August, Arora said.

Rajasthan has an average mortality rate of 1.16 per cent, which is lower than not only the national average, but several large states. The recovery rate is 83 per cent, the official said. Gehlot also reviewed the implementation of Section 144 imposed at 11 district headquarters of the state during this period. He said the government would not hesitate to take similar steps in other districts if needed.

The chief minister directed Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh to carry out a flag march to ensure compliance of Section 144.

