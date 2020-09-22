RS Deputy Chairman on one-day fast against unruly behaviour of Opposition MPs

By Amit Kumar Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is observing a one-day (24 hours) fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the discussion on agriculture reform Bills on September 20.

Harivansh has written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu listing his anguish on the issue. "From the last two days, I am in pain, distress, and in mental agony due to whatever happened on September 20 in the Rajya Sabha. I could not sleep at night. In the name of democracy, violent behaviour was shown by honourable Members from the Opposition. This is brazen violation and tradition of the Upper House. The rule book was torn and thrown at me. Some MPs also stood on the table, used unparliamentary language against me. I kept recalling the entire incident that happened in the House and was unable to sleep," he said in his letter.

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker further said that he is upset after the incidents in the House. "I am going on one day fast from today after the unruly behaviour of MPs, so that they can repent for their acts in the House," he said.

Harivansh further stated that he belongs from Jayaprakash Narayan's Village. "I learnt a lot from him, I took part in JP Movement and my political background is from Bihar where the Vaishali Republic is known for democracy. So I am on a 24 hours fast from today morning," he said. "This is not a matter of individuals but a matter of the post and what has happened in the House is very very shameful," he added in his letter.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Deputy Chairman Harivansh saying that it is "not admissible under the rules". The Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm Bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Congress' Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI (M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for "unruly behaviour" with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday during the passage of the farm Bills. (ANI)