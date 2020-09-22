Left Menu
RS Deputy Chairman's letter reaffirms faith in democracy, contains truth and sensitivity: PM Modi

Reacting to the letter written by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue of ruckus in the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the letter reaffirms faith in democracy, contains truth and sensitivity and urged citizens to read it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:02 IST
RS Deputy Chairman's letter reaffirms faith in democracy, contains truth and sensitivity: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the letter written by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue of ruckus in the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the letter reaffirms faith in democracy, contains truth and sensitivity and urged citizens to read it. "I read the entire letter written by Harivansh ji to President Ram Nath Kovind. Each word of the letter has reaffirmed our faith in democracy. This letter is inspiring and praiseworthy. It contains truth and sensitivity. I request all citizens to read it," the Prime Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

The Prime Minister also posted a copy of the letter along with the tweet. Earlier today, Harivansh wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind over the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 by Opposition leaders. The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament said he was tensed and in mental distress over the events on the day and said it has damaged the reputation of the House and Chair.

"The members of the Upper House indulged in violent activities in the name of democracy. They attempted to threaten the person on the Chair. Every rule, system of the Upper House was flouted. The members of the Parliament tore apart the rule book, threw it on me," Harivansh's letter read. The Deputy Chairman also mentioned that the sight of Opposition leaders getting up on the table of the officials of the House, raising unparliamentary and crude slogans and the violent behaviour has stayed with him.

Narrating his humble origins, the Deputy Chairman said while "persons like me will come and go" but the "temple of democracy, the Parliament will always be a source of inspiration for the country and society", highlighting that he was more affected by the disrespect shown to the Chair. He also mentioned that Bihar, from where he hails, was the place where the first concept of Republic was developed and then went on to add the movement of Champaran, which made Mahatma Gandhi a national hero, along with the movement started by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and other leaders for safeguarding the democracy.

"Gandhi, Lohia, JP, Karpuri Thakur, Chandrashekhar and others like them have taught me values. These were killed before me in the Upper House," he said. (ANI)

