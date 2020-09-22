Left Menu
NCP chief Sharad Pawar to observe fast in support of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will observe fast for a day to show support to the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:35 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will observe fast for a day to show support to the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs. "I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement. I will fast for a day to show support," said Pawar.

The eight MPs from the Upper House were suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venakaiah Naidu on Monday over the ruckus created on Sunday while discussions were underway on the agriculture reform Bills. Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad had raised the demand for the revocation of their suspension today.

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, Pawar spoke about Maratha reservation. "The role of the government on Maratha reservation is clear, the decision taken in the Assembly should last. I also held discussions with many people over it. Maratha reservation should stay, state Government will bring forward it's stand, it is very important to have a stand in the Supreme Court," said Pawar.

"One suicide case is being talked about for the last three months. Ignoring other issues is not right. Farmers are also dying by suicide, the government needs to focus on that too," he added. Pawar further mentioned that he has received a notice from the Income Tax department. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, and NCP MP Supriya Sule have also received notice from the Income Tax department.

Pawar said "they love some people" on the notices being issued to the three ministers. The Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking vacation of its stay on the reservation to the people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state.

The apex court had earlier this month directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year and deferred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench. The bench held that no Maratha quota will be granted for jobs and admissions for the session 2020-21 and said that admissions to postgraduate courses in the state will not be altered.

