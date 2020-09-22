Parliament's Monsoon session likely to end on Wednesday

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources said. Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills on Wednesday, the sources said on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha, which will meet at 3 pm on Wednesday is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour, they said. The session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills in both Houses, including those which sought to replace ordinances issued recently. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the lower house, the sources said.

The Monsoon Session was otherwise scheduled to end on October 1. Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

On Monday, eight members of Rajya Sabha were suspended over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the two key farm bills on Sunday. A number of opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and decided to boycott proceedings of the House till the suspension of the eight members is revoked, even as the government insisted on their apology.

In Lok Sabha too, various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the House in solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, the BSP and the TRS, walked out of the Lok Sabha after Chowdhury's announcement..