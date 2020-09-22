Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another HP MLA tests COVID positive

On the first day of the monsoon session of the assembly, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had attended the assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted. Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana had tested positive on September 6.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:42 IST
Another HP MLA tests COVID positive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh MLA Vinod Kumar Chauhan tested COVID positive on Tuesday. He is the seventh legislator in the state who has contracted the infection. The BJP MLA represents Nachan assembly segment in Mandi district. Chauhan in a Facebook post said he has isolated himself after his report came out positive and requested all those who came in his contact in the last two days to isolate themselves and get tested. He recently attended several programmes in Nachan with agriculture minister Virender Kanwar. Chauhan is among the seven Himachal Pradesh MLAs in the 68-member assembly who have tested positive for the virus.

Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal tested positive on Sunday, two days after the assembly adjourned sine die. On the first day of the monsoon session of the assembly, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had attended the assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted.

Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana had tested positive on September 6. Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh too had tested positive for the infection. Both recovered and attended the monsoon session. Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined his office in state Secretariat on Monday after his recovery. He had tested positive on September 3, four days before the monsoon session began. He could not attend the session which was held from September 7 to 18.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights

Global airlines called on Tuesday for airport COVID-19 tests for all departing international passengers to replace the quarantines they blame for exacerbating the travel slump. Rapid and affordable antigen tests that can be administered by ...

Bill for widening scope of PASA Act passed in Gujarat House

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill widening the scope of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities PASA Act and bringing cyber criminals, loan sharks, gambling den owners and sexual offenders under its ambit. The Act provides for ...

Mexico to sign up for WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

U.N rights envoy to Myanmar says election will fail to meet standards

The United Nations human rights investigator to Myanmar said on Tuesday an election set for November would fail to meet international standards because of the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.Thomas Andrews, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020