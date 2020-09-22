Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Rajasthan minister Zakia Inam dies due to COVID-19

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Zakia Inam has died at a hospital here due to COVID-19. Another doctor at the RUHS informed that her COVID-19 test report came positive on Tuesday. Inam was a three-time MLA from Tonk and served as the state minister twice.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:47 IST
Former Rajasthan minister Zakia Inam dies due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Zakia Inam has died at a hospital here due to COVID-19. She was 71. She died hours after she was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital (RUHS) Monday evening as she complained of breathing issues.

"She was admitted with symptoms of classic COVID pneumonia. Her lungs were badly affected," a senior doctor said. Another doctor at the RUHS informed that her COVID-19 test report came positive on Tuesday.

Inam was a three-time MLA from Tonk and served as the state minister twice. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders condoled the death of Inam. Gehlot prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family members.

"I deeply condole the demise of Zakia Inam, former minister and former legislator from Tonk. While holding the post of former minister and MLA, she did many important works for the development of the state and region," Pilot, who represents Tonk seat in the assembly, tweeted. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said Inam was active in solving grievances of people throughout her life and contributed significantly towards maintaining communal harmony along with social service. Inam is survived by a daughter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

It's Rajasthan Royals again and Dhoni gets upset with umpire reversing his dismissal decision

Mahendra Singh Dhoni briefly seemed upset during Chennai Super Kings IPL match against Rajasthan Royals after one of the wrong decisions by the on-field umpire was rightfully changed after a referral to the third umpire. It was in the 18th ...

Murders of Colombian community leaders rose in first half of 2020 -report

Deadly violence against community leaders and human rights activists in Colombia increased in the first half of the year compared to the first six months of 2019, despite a national quarantine to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ...

Bheki Cele warns lawbreakers as lockdown rules relaxed

Police Minister Bheki Cele has issued a stern warning to those who will flout the rules, as the country further relaxes restrictions under lockdown level 1.We are aware that as the days get warmer and the restrictions are more relaxed, law ...

Libya's NOC says output to rise as it seeks to revive oil industry

Libyas National Oil Company said it expected oil production to rise to 260,000 barrels per day bpd next week, as the OPEC member looks to revive its oil industry, crippled by a blockade since January. Oil prices fell around 5 on Monday, par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020