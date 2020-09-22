Mohan Bhagwat in Kolkata on 2-day visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit to look into the organizational aspects of the RSS in WestBengal, where it has made deep inroads in the last few years.

A senior RSS official said that Bhagwat will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the organization.

"He will meet functionaries at the RSS office. Due to the pandemic, he will not visit any other place. Issues related to our organization and welfare work done during the pandemic will be discussed," the official said.