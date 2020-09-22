TMC leader arrested for threatening Anubrata Mondal: Police

A local TMC leader was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill the party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, police said. Former Gushkara Municipality councillor Nityananda Chattopadhyay was arrested from the School More area in East Burdwan district in the morning, they said.

He was arrested after a case was filed against him under IPC sections 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) and 505(1)(b) that relates to the circulation of any statement which is likely to cause fear among the public, police said. He was produced at the Burdwan court, which sent him to judicial remand till September 25.

Speaking to reporters at the court, Chattopadhyay alleged that he was framed for demanding that Mondal return the Rs 20 lakh that was lent to him for the treatment of his wife. "I am being sent to jail as I demanded the money. I don't understand why the party is still listening to Anubrata.

I am in the TMC because of my trust in Mamata Banerjee," he said. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a TMC worker at the Aushgram police station, officials said.

Chattopadhyay has been allegedly threatening that he will kill Mondal and voice clip has also gone viral on WhatsApp regarding this, they said, quoting the complainant. Five cases are pending against Chattopadhyay in the Aushgram police station, they added.

Factional rivalry within the TMC at the local level has often forced the party's top leadership to step in.