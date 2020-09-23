APC congratulates PDP's Godwin Obaseki for his victory

After losing the Saturday's governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his victory, according to a news report by Today.

The Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Mala Buni, says that the peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represents a victory for Nigeria's democracy.

He said this in a statement issued in Damaturu, Yobe State, on Monday, adding that the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari remained committed to free and fair elections.

This, he said, was critical to strengthening the foundation of the country's political and moral authority.

Buni's statement was released hours after he and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The officials did not disclose details of their discussion with the president but they are believed to have discussed the Edo election.

President Buhari had earlier commended the election and pledged commitment to free and fair elections.

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the exercise.

He also commended the APC candidate at the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for his tenacity and leadership qualities.

Buni also appreciated the efforts of the immediate past national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and other members for demonstrating unwavering support for the party and its candidate in the election.