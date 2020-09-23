Left Menu
Japan PM Suga, China's Xi to hold phone talks Friday - source

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to hold talks by telephone on Friday evening, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in their first discussion since Suga took over as Japan's leader.

Kyodo news agency, which reported the plan earlier, said the talks were aimed at further expanding ties between the two countries, citing multiple unidentified government sources. The leaders are also expected to discuss Xi's state visit to Japan which was postponed earlier this year due to coronavirus, the news agency said.

Suga last week became Japan's first new leader in nearly eight years and has been speaking by phone with world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump. He faces a delicate balancing act in keeping Japan's relations with the United States and China on track as tensions heighten between the two.

Japan and China also have their own tensions over long-time issues including a territorial dispute over islands in the East China Sea.

