Government should bring bills for UCC, population control to save culture, civilisation of country: Nishikant Dubey

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said that government should bring bills for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and population control to "save the civilisation and culture of the country".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:22 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said that government should bring bills for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and population control to "save the civilisation and culture of the country". Speaking during Zero Hour of Lok Sabha, Dubey requested that the government should bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to save the country and its demography.

"In the Lok Sabha, I said that if Scheduled Tribe (ST) converts his religion like Scheduled Caste (SC), then they should not get a reservation. Minority appeasement has become a trend. Due to the conversion of religion, demography changes and vote bank politics get active," Dubey told ANI. "What we just saw during coronavirus time, I think that this country should now have complete population control. Otherwise, the entire demography will change and the democracy of the country will also be in danger. Many Bangladeshis also become citizens here," he added.

Dubey said that he requested for this change to save the civilisation and culture of the country. "Now is the time for a Uniform Civil Code. There is one CrPc and everybody irrespective of their religion dealt with the same laws when they commit crimes. ... I requested the government to save the civilisation and culture of the country," he said. (ANI)

