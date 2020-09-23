Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker sees promising signs in cabinet standoff

Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker sees promising signs in cabinet standoffReuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:01 IST
There are promising possibilities that could help end a deadlock over forming Lebanon's new cabinet, the deputy parliament speaker said on Wednesday after France backed a proposal to resolve the crisis. "There are promising possibilities that can be built on, but we have to wait a bit," Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli said in televised comments.
He was also quoted by Lebanese broadcaster MTV as saying that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Shi'ite Muslim whose demand to choose the finance minister have been at the centre of the standoff, was "no longer pessimistic".
