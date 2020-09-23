Left Menu
Farm bills protest: Cong MLAs stage dharna on Haridwar bypass road

MLAs Pritam Singh, Kazi Nizamuddin, Adesh Chauhan, Manoj Rawat and others were going to the state assembly in a tractor-trolley to protest the farm bills when they were stopped by police near the Prasar Bharti building on Haridwar bypass road. The legislators got down the tractor trolley and sat on a dharna on the road alleging the government had not only passed "anti-farmer legislation but was also suppressing dissenting voices".

Congress MLAs staged a dharna on Haridwar bypass road on Wednesday after they were stopped by the police from going to the state Assembly in a tractor-trolley to protest the passage of farm sector reform bills in Parliament. MLAs Pritam Singh, Kazi Nizamuddin, Adesh Chauhan, Manoj Rawat and others were going to the state assembly in a tractor-trolley to protest the farm bills when they were stopped by police near the Prasar Bharti building on Haridwar bypass road.

The legislators got down the tractor trolley and sat on a dharna on the road alleging the government had not only passed "anti-farmer legislation but was also suppressing dissenting voices". MLA Pritam Singh, who is also the president of the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress, said the party's agitation against the farm bills will continue.

