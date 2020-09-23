Deputy CM Sisodia hospitalised due to COVID-19
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday due to coronavirus infection, sources said. He has been kept under observation, they said. He had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation. Sisodia was unable to attend the one-day assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:50 IST
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was hospitalised on Wednesday due to coronavirus infection, sources said. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital here at around 4 PM following complaints of low oxygen levels and fever. He has been kept under observation, they said.
He had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation. Sisodia was unable to attend the one-day assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive. Earlier on Wednesday, he had extended birthday wishes to Kondli MLA Kukdeep Kumar's daughter on Twitter.
