Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt making money over bodies of poor: Shivakumar

A day after Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah slammed the state government over alleged purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gloves and sanitisers from blacklisted companies, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Wednesday accused it of being steeped in corruption and making money by compromising the lives of the poor.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:54 IST
Karnataka govt making money over bodies of poor: Shivakumar
Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, has accused the state government of being indulged in corruption. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah slammed the state government over alleged purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gloves and sanitisers from blacklisted companies, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Wednesday accused it of being steeped in corruption and making money by compromising the lives of the poor. He was reacting to a reply by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to questions raised on COVID-19 management in the Assembly.

"The Yediyurappa government has chosen a path to make money by cheating people. It is making money over the bodies of the poor," he alleged while speaking on the third day of the current Assembly session on Wednesday. Earlier, speaking in the House on the second day of the Assembly session on Tuesday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed the state government over purchase of PPE kits, gloves and sanitisers, presenting data of different prices paid to different companies, including those blacklisted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Joint Committee of Parliament on personal data protection bill gets extension

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Wednesday given an extension to submit its report during the winter session of Parliament. P P Chaudhary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP moved a m...

15 deaths, 1,946 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

Fifteen people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as the state reported a record 1,946 daily cases, taking the infection numbers to 1,20,739, according to a health bulletinSo far, 1,382 people have died from the infection in th...

CAG says 11 pc of toilets claimed to be constructed by PSUs not found

The CAG on Wednesday said its audit of toilets constructed by central PSUs in schools found 11 per cent of them either non-existing or partially built and another 30 per cent not in use due to operational reasons. The report of the Comptrol...

Asst Commissioner of Police, head constable suspended for leaking probe details to drug-traffickers

An Assistant Commissioner of Police and a head constable have been placed under suspension for leaking information to drug traffickers, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Wednesday. The Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020