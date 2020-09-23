2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Joe Biden to wrest the White House from Donald Trump as both candidates ramped up their campaigning in battleground states across the country. - "We're going to pick an incredible woman," Trump said of nominating a Supreme Court replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a rally in Pittsburgh. He mocked Biden for wearing a face mask.

- As intelligence officials prepare for an onslaught of election misinformation on social media, state officials have been conducting exercises simulating attacks ranging from hackers to anthrax. The results show local officials, the first line of response, will struggle to swiftly counter any falsehoods being spread. - Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have urged Americans to register to vote in the November U.S. presidential election, entering into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture. The television industry has found new and creative ways to get out the vote also by using the power of shows.

BY THE NUMBERS As Biden heads to North Carolina to make his first stop there since February, the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows the candidates tied at 47% of likely voters in the battleground state.

- 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better. - In Michigan, Biden leads Trump by 5 percentage points. 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

- For the next 41 days, Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 outcome. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Chinese investors are betting on volatility ahead of the election and seeking to protect assets as both Biden and Trump talk up their hard lines on Beijing. Global equity fund managers are shifting out of New York-listed shares in Chinese firms and into Hong Kong-listed vehicles to counter the risk of forced delistings. The yuan hovering near 16-month highs is priced for a Biden win, and a calmer tone in diplomacy, which could swiftly unwind if Trump wins. INVESTOR VIEW

Biden may have an advantage over Trump in the war for talent, Breakingviews' latest edition of the Economic Dream Team Machine shows.

Expected events and Reuters coverage on Sept. 23: - Reuters/Ipsos releases polling on battleground states, including Florida and Arizona (USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL (GRAPHIC) 17:00ET/21:00GMT)

- Biden makes his first stop since February in the battleground state of North Carolina - New York judge to consider Eric Trump's compliance with state probe (USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK-LAWSUIT 11:00ET/15:00GMT)

- U.S. Capitol architect, inaugural panel hold ceremony (USA-ELECTION/CAPITOL (TV) 11:00ET/15:00 GMT) - Young Latinas in Los Angeles explain why they are voting for Biden (USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-LATINAS (TV) 11:00ET/15:00GMT)

- Americans overseas fret as Trump rails against mail-in voting fraud. Political organizers across Europe, Asia and Latin America are scrambling to get Americans to register to vote, determined that overseas votes be counted (USA-ELECTIONS/OVERSEAS-VOTERS (PIX, TV))

