Officials gave wrong info on loan waiver in House: MP minister

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh on Wednesday said officials had given "wrong information" in the Legislative Assembly that 26.95 lakh farmers were benefited by the farm loan waiver scheme of the erstwhile Congress government. Latching on the loan waiver report, former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's "confession" in the House has exposed "lies" being spread by the ruling BJP that the loan waiver was a non-starter.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi has shared a media report on the Madhya Pradesh government stating in assembly in reply to a question that farm loans were waived in 51 districts under the previous Kamal Nath dispensation. "Congress -- Did what it said. BJP -- Only false promises," he said.

"Officials had given wrong information about this (the farm loan waiver) in the state Legislative assembly. This information would be corrected after an inquiry," Urban Development Minister Singh told reporters. He accused the previous Congress government of not sharing the information about farmers with the Centre for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme under which Union government transfers Rs 6,000 into bank accounts of beneficiaries.

"...Now, we are sending information about the accounts of farmers to the Centre so that all eligible beneficiaries can be benefited," he said. In a statement, Nath said on Tuesday, "The lies have been exposed by the state government's (written) reply in the state Assembly on Monday in which the government accepted that farm loans worth Rs 11,600 crore of 26.95 lakh farmers across 51 districts was waived in two phases during previous Congress regime".

Nath, who heads the state Congress unit, also demanded apologies of CM Chouhan and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined the BJP in March this year, for accusing the then Congress government of not waiving loan of farmers..