Court cases not new for me, says Raut on Kangana's HC plea

Court cases are not new to me." He said the move to make him a respondent in Ranaut's plea was laughable. Raut alleged there was a "pre-planned" conspiracy "behind the curtains"to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra, ruled by a Shiv Sena-led coalition.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:45 IST
Court cases not new for me, says Raut on Kangana's HC plea
Bombay High Court Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday dismissed as laughable the move to make him a party in a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut in the Bombay High Court against the city civic body for demolition of portions of her bungalow here. Backing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by the Shiv Sena, over its September 9 action at Ranaut's bungalow in the Pali Hill area, Raut said the civic body has right to demolish an "illegal" construction.

The High Court on Tuesday permitted Ranaut to add Raut, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, as a party in her plea against the BMC. In her plea, Ranaut has urged the HC to declare the demolition of portions of her bungalow as "illegal" and also sought Rs 2 crore in damages from the BMC and its officials.

Speaking to a TV channel in New Delhi, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "We respect law and would fight the court battle. Court cases are not new to me." He said the move to make him a respondent in Ranaut's plea was laughable.

Raut alleged there was a "pre-planned" conspiracy "behind the curtains"to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra, ruled by a Shiv Sena-led coalition. "Those who are speaking against Maharashtra are preparing their political platform. But why should Maharashtra be treated as a doormat?" he asked without naming anybody.

Raut said former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who he claimed, spoke against Mumbai and Maharashtra, is set to be "rewarded" after taking voluntary retirement from service. Raut said there was no problem if film cities come up in different parts of the country.

"Why malign the Mumbai film industry for that? Drug nexus exists everywhere...not just in Mumbai," he said in the backdrop of the ongoing probe by the NCB in alleged use of narcotics in Bollywood. The Sena leader said the central government should set up a film city in the Kashmir Valley.

