Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi dissidents form pro-democracy political group

Saudi experts say while Prince Mohammed has fuelled resentment among some royals, he has the support of others and of the security apparatus and is popular among Saudi youth. Party members include Yahya Assiri, head of UK-based Saudi rights group ALQST, Abdullah al-Awdah, son of jailed Islamist preacher Salman al-Awdah, prominent scholar Saeed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi and Shi'ite activist Ahmed al-Mshikhs.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:01 IST
Saudi dissidents form pro-democracy political group
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A group of Saudi dissidents, most of them in exile, on Wednesday announced the formation of a party to push for political reform in Saudi Arabia in defiance of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has moved to crush any dissent.

The world's top oil exporter and U.S. ally is an absolute monarchy without an elected parliament or political parties. Past attempts to organise politically in the Gulf state in 2007 and 2011 were suppressed and members arrested. The National Assembly Party (NAAS) declaration called for an elected parliament and constitutional safeguards to ensure separation of the legislative, judicial and executive branches.

"The scope for politics has become blocked in all directions," it said, calling for peaceful change to combat state "violence and repression." The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Saudi authorities have repeatedly denied allegations by human rights groups that they perpetrate abuses.

King Salman, who had surgery in July, has delegated most responsibilities to his 34-year-old son and heir, who became crown prince in a 2017 palace coup and consolidated power. Prince Mohammed was initially hailed at home and abroad for bold reforms to open up the kingdom and diversify its economy, but his image in the West was tarnished by the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

A Saudi court has jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the murder. Saudi officials denied Prince Mohammed played a role, but in September 2019 he indicated some personal accountability, saying "it happened under my watch". The reforms he has introduced have been accompanied by the detention of clerics, activists and intellectuals, a secretive purge of royals and other prominent Saudis for alleged corruption, and the sidelining of rivals to the throne.

"The timing is very important ... the climate of repression is only increasing," party member and academic Madawi al-Rasheed told Reuters. She said NAAS would work with international organisations like the United Nations and human rights groups, without agitating for protests in the kingdom. Saudi experts say while Prince Mohammed has fuelled resentment among some royals, he has the support of others and of the security apparatus and is popular among Saudi youth.

Party members include Yahya Assiri, head of UK-based Saudi rights group ALQST, Abdullah al-Awdah, son of jailed Islamist preacher Salman al-Awdah, prominent scholar Saeed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi and Shi'ite activist Ahmed al-Mshikhs. Abdullah al-Awdah told Reuters NAAS aimed to create a national movement by working with "everybody from inside and outside the royal family".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dysfunctional CCTV cameras, outdated radio communication among CAG red flags on Delhi Police

The percentage of satisfactorily functioning CCTV cameras out of a total 3,870 installed in the national capital by the&#160;Delhi police is abysmally low, said the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG report tabled in Parliament on Wednesda...

WRAPUP 2-Saudi King Salman assails Iran in United Nations debut

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz took aim at Iran during his debut on Wednesday at the annual United Nations meeting of world leaders, calling for a united front to contain Riyadhs rival and stop it from getting weapons of mass destr...

Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three farmer friendly laws. All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the governmen...

SDMC provides aid to families of deceased 'COVID warriors': Mayor

A financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the families of two employees of the South Corporation who died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, Mayor Anamika said on Wednesday. She said the SDMC has provided the financial aid as a compe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020