Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi King outlines country’s contributions to pandemic response, denounces attack on its oil facilities

Saudi Arabia continues to promote global response efforts and help countries reeling under the devastating impact of COVID-19, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud told world leaders, gathered virtually at the United Nations General Assembly.

UN News | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:22 IST
Saudi King outlines country’s contributions to pandemic response, denounces attack on its oil facilities
At a G20 Summit in March, the Saudi Arabia pledged $500 million to support efforts to combat the pandemic, and reinforce preparedness and responses, King Salman said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a pre-recorded message to the Assembly's general debate, the Monarch highlighted his country's role as the president of the G20, coordinating international efforts to fight the disease and curb its humanitarian and economic impacts.

At a G20 Summit in March, Saudi Arabia pledged $500 million to support efforts to combat the pandemic, and reinforce preparedness and responses, King Salman said.

Alongside, the Kingdom continues to support humanitarian and development globally for all people, irrespective of their political, ethnic or religious affiliations, he added, noting that over the past three decades, Saudi Arabia provided over $86 billion in humanitarian support, benefiting 81 countries.

"My country, ever since the foundation of this organization, has been in the forefront among the nations working to achieve international peace and security," the Monarch continued, adding that it has been working to mediate and reach peaceful solutions to disputes and preventing conflict.

Targeting Saudi oil facilities 'blatant violation' of international law

In his address, King Salman denounced Iran, which he said "exploited" friendly initiatives by his country, and "in line with its hostile attitude" targeted oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, in "blatant violation" of international law.

"By doing so, it assaulted international peace and security and proved its disregard for the stability of the global economy and security of oil supplies to the international markets."

He also accused Iran of interfering in Yemen by supporting the coup carried out by "its surrogate," the Houthi militia against the legitimate Government in the country, leading to a political, economic and humanitarian crisis that has affected millions.

Collaboration with the UN against terrorism

Highlighting the dangers posed by terrorism and extremism to the entire world, King Salman outlined his country's support to international efforts to combat the scourge.

"The Kingdom supported the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre with a contribution of $110 million and established the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh [and it] also hosts the International Terrorist Financing Targeting Centre," he said.

Peace in the Middle East 'strategic option'

King Salman went on to declare that his country will spare no effort to work together achieving a future with peace, stability, prosperity, and coexistence among all the region's peoples.

He said that the 2020 Arab Peace Initiative provides the basis for "comprehensive and just solution" to the Arab-Israeli conflict, voicing his support for the efforts by the US administration towards peace in the Middle East.

As for the wider region, he voiced concern over the situation in Libya and called for a peaceful solution in Syria.

The Monarch also declared that Saudi Arabia will stand with the people of Lebanon, in the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion in the port of Beirut, which he said, as a result of the "hegemony" of Hizbollah.

Full statement available here

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dysfunctional CCTV cameras, outdated radio communication among CAG red flags on Delhi Police

The percentage of satisfactorily functioning CCTV cameras out of a total 3,870 installed in the national capital by the&#160;Delhi police is abysmally low, said the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG report tabled in Parliament on Wednesda...

WRAPUP 2-Saudi King Salman assails Iran in United Nations debut

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz took aim at Iran during his debut on Wednesday at the annual United Nations meeting of world leaders, calling for a united front to contain Riyadhs rival and stop it from getting weapons of mass destr...

Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three farmer friendly laws. All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the governmen...

SDMC provides aid to families of deceased 'COVID warriors': Mayor

A financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the families of two employees of the South Corporation who died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, Mayor Anamika said on Wednesday. She said the SDMC has provided the financial aid as a compe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020