K'taka CM lays foundation stone for Rs 200 Cr pilgrims complexes at Tirumala

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday laid the foundation stone for two massive pilgrims' complexes to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore at nearby Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara. The foundations were laid in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Based on the plan given by the Karnataka government, the TTD which governs the hill shrine would construct a mammoth pilgrims amenities complex and a marriage hall for the benefit of devotees from the neighbouring state, a temple official told P T I. The Karnataka government would fully fund the construction of the complexes, he said.

Before laying the foundation stones, Yediyurappa accompanied by Jagan Mohan Reddy offered worship to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had reached the hill temple in advance and received Yediyurappa on his arrival at the main entrance of the shrine, the official said.

The two Chief Ministers also took part in the 'Sundarakaanda Paaraayanam' recitation that is being conducted for the last over three months to protect the world from the dreaded coronavirus, the official said.