Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka CM lays foundation stone for Rs 200 Cr pilgrims complexes at Tirumala

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday laid the foundation stone for two massive pilgrims' complexes to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore at nearby Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:31 IST
K'taka CM lays foundation stone for Rs 200 Cr pilgrims complexes at Tirumala

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday laid the foundation stone for two massive pilgrims' complexes to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore at nearby Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara. The foundations were laid in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Based on the plan given by the Karnataka government, the TTD which governs the hill shrine would construct a mammoth pilgrims amenities complex and a marriage hall for the benefit of devotees from the neighbouring state, a temple official told P T I. The Karnataka government would fully fund the construction of the complexes, he said.

Before laying the foundation stones, Yediyurappa accompanied by Jagan Mohan Reddy offered worship to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had reached the hill temple in advance and received Yediyurappa on his arrival at the main entrance of the shrine, the official said.

The two Chief Ministers also took part in the 'Sundarakaanda Paaraayanam' recitation that is being conducted for the last over three months to protect the world from the dreaded coronavirus, the official said.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer partner BioNTech sees no role for its vaccine in UK challenge trial

Pfizers German development partner BioNTech on Thursday joined other leading COVID-19 vaccine developers in ruling out participation in British plans to test experimental inoculations by deliberately infecting trial volunteers. BioNTechs va...

Film-theatre actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer

Film and stage actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for roles in movies Vicky Donor and Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, has passed away after battling cancer, according to actor and colleague Rajesh Tailang. The National School of Drama NSD gradu...

Stroke alarm clock may streamline, accelerate time-sensitive acute stroke care

A digital clock that sounds alarms signalling each step of acute stroke care at the hospital is a low-cost tool that helped doctors in Germany streamline and accelerate the time-sensitive process, according to new research. The study was pu...

Major improvement in air quality in Delhi's pollution hotspots during lockdown: CPCB

Air quality in Delhis 13 pollution hotspots improved significantly due to restrictions on industrial operations and commercial and vehicular activity during the lockdown, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Delhi governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020