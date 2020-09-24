Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paul Selva, once one of Trump's top generals, endorses Biden

Other groups of former national security leaders have endorsed Biden and criticized Trump, but it is remarkable that a recently retired four-star general like Selva -- who was the Pentagon's No. 2 military officer -- would publicly endorse any candidate and sign onto a letter condemning a president he served. Beyond Selva, retired Admiral Paul Zukunft, who served as commandant of the Coast Guard from 2014 until 2018, also appears on the long list of signatories.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:43 IST
Paul Selva, once one of Trump's top generals, endorses Biden
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Once one of President Donald Trump's most senior military advisers, retired General Paul Selva is joining a large group of former Pentagon leaders to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Selva, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff until July 2019, appears on a list of 489 national security experts - including former military leaders, ambassadors and White House officials - who signed a letter being released on Thursday that declares Trump "not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office." "Thanks to his disdainful attitude and his failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us," reads the letter by the group, called "National Security Leaders For Biden."

Selva could not be immediately reached for comment. Other groups of former national security leaders have endorsed Biden and criticized Trump, but it is remarkable that a recently retired four-star general like Selva -- who was the Pentagon's No. 2 military officer -- would publicly endorse any candidate and sign onto a letter condemning a president he served.

Beyond Selva, retired Admiral Paul Zukunft, who served as commandant of the Coast Guard from 2014 until 2018, also appears on the long list of signatories. Like Zukunft, Selva was not chosen for his position by Trump, who inherited military leaders picked by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.

Other prominent retired military officers endorsing Biden in the letter include: Samuel Locklear, a retired Navy admiral who led the U.S. Pacific Command until 2015, and Peter Chiarelli, who retired in 2012 after serving as the Army's vice chief of staff. Biden's campaign has been trying to build a broad coalition of liberals, moderate Republicans and independents. When he accepted the Democratic nomination at his party's convention in August, Biden said if elected he would be a president for all Americans, not just for the Democratic base.

Although Trump describes himself as a champion of the U.S. military and boasts of hefty military spending, his relationship with the Pentagon has been strained. He has ridiculed top generals, ignored their advice on some key issues and questioned their commitment to their soldiers. Earlier this month, Trump sought to portray himself a champion of the rank-and-file soldier.

"I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are," Trump told reporters. "The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fiorentina's Boateng moves to Berlusconi's Monza

iorentina midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has moved to Monza AC, the Italian second-tier club owned by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, Italian media reported on Thursday. The 33-year-old player is the 11th move to the club in a bus...

Hitachi Air Conditioners strives to offer seamless Customer Service

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., a manufacturer of the legacy air conditioners brand Hitachi, has always believed in providing cooling and heating solutions, for homes and busin...

Allowed to share GPay customer transaction info with 3rd parties with NPCI permission:Google to HC

Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd, which operates the GPay app, has told the Delhi High Court that it is allowed to share customers transaction data with third parties with the prior permission of NPCI and payment service providing PSP ...

5 arrested in Greater Noida for highway robberies in western UP

Five men accused of robbing people on the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway and other highways in western Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday. The accused were held after an encounter with the police in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020