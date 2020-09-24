Left Menu
Basu played key role in establishing India as lead country in nuclear science & engineering: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of noted atomic scientist Sekhar Basu, and said he played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of noted atomic scientist Sekhar Basu, and said he played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Basu, a veteran atomic scientist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission,  succumbed to COVID-19 early on Thursday at a private hospital in Kolkata.

He breathed his last just three days after turning 68. In his condolence message, the prime minister said, "I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr. Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti!" PTI KR ABH ABH

