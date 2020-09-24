Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-U.S., UK, Canada sanctions on Belarusians may come Friday, sources say

The U.S. State Department and the Canadian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament on Thursday that Britain was preparing sanctions against those responsible for serious human rights violations in Belarus and coordinating with the United States and Canada "as a matter of urgency".

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:27 IST
The United States, Britain and Canada plan to impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals following what they view as a rigged election on Aug. 9 and violence against peaceful protesters since, six sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Four of the sources, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S., British and Canadian sanctions could come as early as on Friday, though this could slip given the challenge of coordinating among three nations. The sources said the sanctions aimed to show there would be consequences for the disputed election and the treatment of protesters in Belarus, a former Soviet state where President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled for 26 years.

Lukashenko, whose forces have detained or driven out all of Belarus's leading opposition figures, arrested thousands of protesters and clamped down on news reporting, was abruptly sworn in for a sixth term on Wednesday. On Sept. 1, a senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters the United States was considering imposing sanctions on seven Belarusians who it believes were involved in falsifying the results of the election and in violence against protesters.

One of the six sources said the number was now eight Belarusians, but could change. The U.S. State Department and the Canadian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament on Thursday that Britain was preparing sanctions against those responsible for serious human rights violations in Belarus and coordinating with the United States and Canada "as a matter of urgency". The European Union said Lukashenko was not the legitimate president of Belarus, and that his abrupt swearing-in had gone directly against the will of the people. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Matt Spetalnick in Washington and by Robin Emmott in Brussels; Additional reporting by Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper in London and by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Kevin Liffey )

